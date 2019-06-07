Eunice M. Hanna Wells

Eunice M. Hanna Wells, age 86 passed peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Jackson, TN after a long illness. She was born to the parents of William and Lyddie Adams Hanna and was a homemaker. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and enjoyed playing piano, bowling, collecting bird houses, and most importantly, loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons, Danny Wells of Oakfield, TN; Jim (Mary Ann) Wells of Jackson, TN; and Mark (Beth) Wells of Jackson, TN; one brother, Duward Hanna of Jackson, TN; one sister, Adelene Chambers of Dyersburg, TN; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Joe Hanna, one sister, Mary Virginia Wakefield; and her husband, Bobby Wells.

Pallbearers to serve are Houston Wells, Josh Wells, Drew Wells, Brandon Moore, Daniel Bozza, and Nathan Sullivan. Honorary Pallbearers are Gary Wheeler, Harold Puckett, and Rocky Acuff.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from

2:00 P.M. to 4 P.M. at Hillcrest Baptist Church. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. Richard Wakefield and Marty Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Browns Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Bryan, Medical Center Home Health and Hospice of West Tennessee for the excellent care she received.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be directed to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 2838 Paul Coffman Drive, Jackson, TN 38301 or Birth Choice, 391 Wallace Road, Jackson, TN 38305.

