‘Everywhere You Look, UT’ campaign unveils in Sharon

SHARON, Tenn. — There is a University of Tennessee graduate in all 95 counties in Tennessee, and UT is celebrating that with a new campaign, “Everwhere You Look, UT.”

“Today is the announcement and unveiling of a great sort of advocacy campaign, ‘Everywhere You Look, UT,'” UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver said at the ceremony.

The 46-feet-tall by 66-feet-wide mural was unveiled Friday in Sharon.

“It really honored us by allowing us to put this very public display on their farm, but I think it really shows how families are intertwined with the university,” he said.

The family who owns the grain bin it’s painted on has deep roots in the UT system.

“I’m a UT alumni, my dad was, I’ve got two children [who] graduated from there, my in-laws went to school there,” Keith Fowler, president and manager of Robinson and Belew Grain, said.

He says it didn’t take them long to agree to the plan.

“I think it’s great that the University of Tennessee and agriculture come together in this campaign to promote UT and promote agriculture, and we wanted to be a part of it,” Fowler said.

The grain bin also overlooks Highway 45, only seven miles south of UT Martin.

“People come up and down Highway 45 and they see the mural, that they’ll think of the impact UT has on the state and also what impact agriculture has on the state,” Fowler said.

Interim President of the University of Tennessee Randy Boyd says this mural was paid for by gifts and interest funds, not taxpayer dollars or student tuition. The first mural was unveiled six months ago on a water tower he owns in Knoxville.