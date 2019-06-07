A company wants to pay you $1,000 if you can leave your smartphone behind for one week.

Internet service provider Frontier Communications just launched its Flip Phone Challenge. They say it’s right in time for the 30th anniversary of the first folding phone.

To make up for all the high tech you’ll lose, frontier is sweetening the deal with a survival kit. You’ll get a printed map, pocket phone book and some ’90s-era CDs.

They’re looking for tech geeks and smartphone addicts.

