Geneva Burns Rauchle

Geneva Burns Rauchle passed away on Wednesday,

June 5, 2019, at Northbrooke Healthcare Center where she was

surrounded by her family. Born on May 27,1929, in New Albany, MS,

she celebrated her 90th birthday last Monday with a party given by

her loved ones.

For 66 years, Geneva was married to the love of her life, Billy. His

death just 2 months ago left a void that could not be filled. He was

her best friend, caregiver, travel companion, and so much more.

Together, they attended every ballgame, singing event, and supported

their children and grandchildren in all their endeavors.

The only child of Lloyd and Elsie Gay Burns, Geneva graduated

from Jackson High School in 1947. She went on to receive her

bachelor's degree from Union University in 1951 where she was a

member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority.

Geneva was a high school teacher in Rutherford and Humboldt,

TN. Her years at Humboldt High School were the highlight of her

teaching career. Her role as the Senior English and Spanish teacher,

as well as Senior Class Sponsor inspired many youth. She loved

attending class reunions and remained close to her students.

Geneva was notorious for her hospitality, humor, witty sayings,

and strong opinion. She loved everyone and never met a stranger.

She was known for always offering every guest green Kool-Aide and

snacks.

During her later years, Geneva enjoyed her time as a member of

the Jackson Christian Women's Club, her Canasta club and trips to

Branson, Mo.

Geneva's knowledge and insight of the Bible made her a strong

Christian leader. She was a lifelong member of First Christian

Church. During her later years; however, she attended Northside

United Methodist Church with family. Her last years in the Pacers

Sunday School Class were the highlight of her week.

Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and

her aunt and uncle, Christine and Julian Boyce. She is survived by

her daughters Gay (Ronnie) Fowler and Christy (Steve) Little;

grandchildren Chris (Katherine) Fowler, Clay (Shelby) Fowler and

Clare Little; great grandchildren Liza, Kate and William Fowler, and a

special cousin, Julian H. Boyce.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at

3:00 pm at Arrington Funeral Directors, with Dr. Don Thrasher

officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until the time

of the service. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Tennessee Quality Care and The

Star Center Homecare Services for their wonderful love and attention

of our mother with special appreciation to Nurse Lisa Riggins and

Mary Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to

Jackson Christian Athletic Fund, 832 Country Club Lane, Jackson, TN

38305 or the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson,

TN 38305, 731-668-1111, www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com