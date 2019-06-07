How to help with Shooting Hunger fundraiser

The agriculture community joined together Friday afternoon to take a shot at hunger.

The annual “Shooting Hunger” event was held Friday in Huntingdon. Around 60 teams were at the Carroll County Shooting Sports Park.

The event raises money for organizations to help feed thousands of families in rural communities.

By midday, organizers say they raised enough money for 250,000 meals for those in need.

If you’d like to give to one of the food banks, you can visit their websites below:

https://secondharvestmidtn. org/give/