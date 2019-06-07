Kenton man sentenced to more than 16 years in meth conspiracy

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Kenton man is sentenced to more than 16 years in custody after being convicted of charges including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s office says 62-year-old Kenneth Garrett is one of several defendants indicted in the conspiracy.

The release says the defendants were accused of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and other illegal substances from Mexico into Tennessee. The release says investigators used wiretaps, along with surveillance, confidential sources, traffic stops and search warrants to investigate the alleged trafficking organization.

Investigators determined Garrett met with other co-defendants transporting liquid methamphetamine at a Days Inn in West Memphis, Arkansas, and arranged for the Tennessee Highway Patrol to stop the vehicle in Obion County, according to the release.

The release says during a search of the vehicle, investigators found a large quantity of meth in a hidden compartment, and a DEA examination determined Garrett and others had been transporting more than 44 kilograms of meth.

The release says Garrett allowed others to use his garage to store meth, and was paid between $2,000 and $8,000 per load of methamphetamine. He is believed to have assisted in loading meth into gas tanks and batteries for transportation.

He is attributed with distributing about 97 kilograms of meth.

In addition to his 16 year sentence, Garrett will serve another five years of supervised release.

Garrett was charged along with Rolando Lopez, Saul Vega Flores, Virginia Torres, Ronald Lynn Parham, Tammy Ranger, Marcus Jones and Xavier Demetrius James.