Local dancers perform in “Alice in the Y2K”

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local dancers performed for Glory Dance’s production of “Alice in the Y2K.”

The audience watched the performance Friday night as Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” fell down the rabbit hole into the whimsical and musical world of the Millennium. The show is filled with popular songs from the late 90’s and 2000’s, featuring all styles including ballet, jazz, hip-hop, aerobatics and more.

Glory Dance Director Amanda Scott envisioned this idea about two years ago. She was assisted by Callan Austin.

The show runs June 7th and 8th at USJ at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $10-$12 at the door!

You can also buy tickets here: https://www.tututix.com/client/glorydance/?fbclid=IwAR14NXMAceMN_gh6GaKJoiC1Kkk2gDWFA0lEHXIe2Dzg0oDvZMU9PteiPtI

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Ariana Alexa assited in emceeing the event.