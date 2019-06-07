Local stroke survivor and mother release book

JACKSON, Tenn. – When Mia Russell suffered a stroke in 2017, her family had no idea what the future held.

Now, two years later, Mia and her mother are about to release a book they co-wrote, called “The Stroke That Touched My Heart.”

“The book is actually a year long chronicle of what she and I experienced, since the stroke,” said Myrtle Russell, Mia’s mother.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News covered some of Mia’s recovery last year, which involved music therapy at the STAR Center. Thanks to that therapy and other recovery, Mia’s condition has greatly improved.

“Couldn’t walk, I couldn’t spell my name, my speech was–people couldn’t understand me,” said Mia.

Mia and her mother will be doing a book signing at the Double Tree Hotel, from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday in west Jackson.

They say the book is about learning gratitude, and how it can change your outlook on life.

“When I introduced it to Mia, it was something as simple as making a list of 10 things you’re grateful for each day,” said Myrtle Russell.

“Hopefully the book will help others,” said Mia.

Both hope the book can reach a wide audience, and tell Mia’s story of perseverance.

“I am a…survivor,” said Mia.

The book is available on Bookbaby.com, Amazon.com and other major book distributors.