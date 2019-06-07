Local veterans program holds special cookout

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local veterans program had a special cookout, Friday.

The West Tennessee Veterans Committee held a cookout to raise funds for the Veterans Parade coming up in November. Cooked chicken halves and bologna were sold to the public.

Robert Jones, committee chairman of the West Tennessee Veterans Committee said it was a great turnout.

“I want to thank all the support we’ve had from our sales,” said Jones. “We are very pleased with what we’ve done today pleased with the participation that our supporters have given us and we are looking forward to doing it again next year.”

This is the sixth year for the cookout.