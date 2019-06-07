Mugshots : Madison County : 06/06/19 – 06/07/19 June 7, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Victor Rousseu Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10April Edgin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Bradley Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Deanna Brooks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Jason Johnson Aggravated assault, vandalism, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Deandre Harrison Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Christina Bell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Heather Bailey Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Rodney Williamson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Zorrick Beard Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/06/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/07/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore