Pop-Up Showers and Thunderstorms Possible This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Thursday, June 7th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have popped up all around West Tennessee today but we’re not done with the rain just yet! We have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for all 21 counties of West Tennessee through noon on Saturday with a potential for those locally heavy downpours to lead to flash flooding. There will be off-and-on showers coming into the weekend.

TONIGHT

A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the evening across West Tennessee, but generally speaking, rain showers will be dissipating tonight before returning tomorrow – especially in the afternoon. Be on the lookout for heavy downpours that may cause flash flooding. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s by sunrise Saturday.

After starting out mostly dry tomorrow morning, scattered thunderstorms are possible in West Tennessee from the later hours of the morning through the evening before we get a break Saturday night. Watch for isolated downpours tomorrow that may cause localized flash flooding! Highs will be in the lower 80s. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s Saturday night and we’ll see rain showers mostly dissipate overnight with scattered thunderstorms returning during the warmer hours of the day on Sunday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

