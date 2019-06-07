Scattered Showers And Embedded Storms Today

Weather Update: Friday, June 7 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a very soggy start to the day for most of the region this morning. Tropical moisture continues streaming north ahead of a broad upper level low pressure system that is situated to the west. At the surface there is an area of low pressure that is moving ENE along the I-20 corridor in Mississippi and Alabama. While it wont move into West Tennessee, or place us in a warm sector. It will be at it’s closest proximity, which should help focus heavier rain and a few embedded storms this morning and afternoon. Main threat today will continue to be with the pockets of heavy rain and flash flooding in response to it. Otherwise off and on showers will be the rule most of today.



Tonight: The overall coverage of showers will decrease, but there still may be a few light rain showers around. Maybe even a rumble of thunder as the coldest of the air aloft will be in place tonight.

