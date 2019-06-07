State owned facility burglarized; over $80,000 in equipment stolen

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. – Authorities say thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a state owned facility. They are still searching for the thieves.

On Monday, authorities say someone broke through a fence and stole over 80,000 dollars worth of equipment from the Hatchie Wildlife Refuge Maintenance Shop.

“An ATV, a side by side, tools, welders, a trailer, GPS locators,” said Lieutenant Shawn Williams

with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

And even more was stolen.

“Chainsaws, screwdrivers, sockets,” said Williams. “If it fits in a truck, they took it.”

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is working on some leads.

“We’ve gotten the one tip you know where we recovered the trailer and the welder and we gotten the one where we think stuff is outside of Haywood County,” said Williams.

They are asking the community for help with information.

“We are looking for any information anyone may have or anybody can give us concerning who might have done and where the property may be,” said Williams.

Anyone with any information is asked to call our Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477 or Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-6158.