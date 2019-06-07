TBI seeks info on Alabama truck driver charged with kidnapping

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for information from anyone who may have interacted with a Clarksville kidnapping suspect.

Roy Michel Nellsch, 62, a truck driver from Logan, Alabama, was arrested May 22 and charged with one count of especially aggravated kidnapping, according to a news release from the TBI.

The charge stems from a violent interaction earlier that day with a Clarksville woman, the release says. The woman was able to escape.

In recent days, authorities have developed information that Nellsch may be connected to additional crimes with additional victims, according to the release.

Anyone who had an interaction with Nellsch or who may be able to assist in the investigation is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Nellsch is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.