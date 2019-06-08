Cyclists from all over compete in Jackson bike race

JACKSON, Tenn. – Cyclists from all around the world are competing in the ‘Rockabilly Grand Prix’.

Director of the bike race, Matt Joiner said it’s one of the biggest bike races in Tennessee. Cyclists raced 11 mile loops starting from Trinity Christian Academy. Pro racers completed 66 miles while beginners raced 22 miles.

“The bike race today is called a road race which in traditional terms its kind of like what you see in the Tour de France where racers start at point A,” said Joiner.

This marks the 7th running of the Rockabilly Grand Prix bike race in Jackson.