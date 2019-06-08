It’s out with the old for West Tennesseans during ‘Free Shred-it Day’

JACKSON, Tenn. – A free document shredding and drug take-back event took place Saturday at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance’s Division of Consumer Affairs partnered up with the Better Business Bureau, Metro Narcotics Unit, and the Department of Homeland Security for the event.

The event gives residents who live in Jackson-Madison County area an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medication and sensitive documentation.

Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, Claire Marsalis said it’s a safe way to dispose of important document without the risk of identity theft and consumer protection.