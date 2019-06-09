Companion Pet Rescue aims to reduce number of strays with spay/neuter fundraiser

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. – Leaders with the Companion Pet Rescue say there is an epidemic of stray pets across west Tennessee. We save around 1,500 to 2,000 dogs a year.

In an effort to reduce the number of strays, the Companion Pet Rescue partnered with the Downtown Tavern to fundraise for their spay/neuter voucher program.

Inside, there were raffles for various prizes, as well as a silent auction upstairs. All money raised went towards the voucher program.

“If they pay $40, we pay the rest for the spay and neuter of their dogs,” said Vice President of CPR, Danielle Hardee.

According to Hardee, the typical spay or neuter procedure is around $100 to $200. The vouchers help those with low incomes pay for the procedures that might otherwise be too costly.

“We had a low-cost spay and neuter offering before, and we were sold out within an hour of offering these vouchers,” said Hardee.

Foster families with the organization say it is providing an essential service.

“It is very very important, because we are so overpopulated with dogs in west Tennessee,” said Christan McKee, said CPR foster family participant.

“There’s lots of homeless dogs that need families now,” added Madison Haase, another CPR foster family participant.

Even a small donation can make a big difference.

“You can volunteer, you can foster, sometimes we need like two week puppy fosters, and that’s the difference between that dog living and dying,” said Hardee.