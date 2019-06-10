Local cancer survivors celebrate life

MILAN, Tenn-

“2019 is a year of survival,” said cancer survivor Denise Clemmer.

Cancer is a fight many women battle every year.

Monday evening, survivors of the disease are celebrating their victories with a special dinner.

“People who battle cancer day in and day out, they deserve recognition,” said Megan Greene of the American Cancer Association.

Greene said this one of the many events they have for survivors in June.

“Every time the word survivor is mentioned they have to ring the bell,” Greene said.

“I think they feel that sense of being special,” Greene said.

Greene said the dinner is a way for them to fundraiser for the upcoming Relay for Life in Gibson County.

Cancer survivor, Nancy Bradford, said she is getting ready for the race.

“I started to a gym and started working out 3 days a week and I just feel great,” said Bradford.

Another survivor said she’s been going to races for years until she was recently diagnosed, now says her purpose for running has more meaning.

“One in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer and it just happened to be my turn,” said cancer survivor Denise Clemmer.

Relay for Life is June 15th at 5 p.m. at Shady Acres Park in Trenton. For more details go to the Gibson County Relay for Life Facebook Page.