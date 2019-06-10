Charles Adrian Pickle

Name: City & State  Charles Adrian Pickle, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 82
Place of Death: Jackson Madison County General Hospital
Date of Death: Thursday, June 6, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and a private family celebration will be held later.
Date/Place of Birth: July 3, 1937 in Osceola, Arkansas
 Adrian Pickle and Trudell Adams, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Mary “Louise” Cooley Pickle, Paris, Tennessee; married: January 24, 1959
Daughters: City/State Cheryl Dawn (Ken) Silver, Pensacola, Florida
Sons: City/State Charles Wayne (Denise) Pickle, Winslow, Maine

Jason Lee Pickle, Laurel, Mississippi
Brothers: City/State Wayne (Darlene) Pickle, Arcadia, Florida
Grandchildren: Five
Great-grandchildren: Nine
Other Relatives: Mr. Pickle was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Personal Information: Charles worked and retired with General Motors in Lansing, Michigan. He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed going to the casino and visiting with people.

 

