Charles Adrian Pickle
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Charles Adrian Pickle, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|82
|Place of Death:
|Jackson Madison County General Hospital
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, June 6, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|His body is to be cremated and a private family celebration will be held later.
|Place of Funeral:
|Minister(s):
|Place of Burial:
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|July 3, 1937 in Osceola, Arkansas
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Adrian Pickle and Trudell Adams, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Mary “Louise” Cooley Pickle, Paris, Tennessee; married: January 24, 1959
|Daughters: City/State
|Cheryl Dawn (Ken) Silver, Pensacola, Florida
|Sons: City/State
|Charles Wayne (Denise) Pickle, Winslow, Maine
Jason Lee Pickle, Laurel, Mississippi
|Sisters: City/State
|Brothers: City/State
|Wayne (Darlene) Pickle, Arcadia, Florida
|Grandchildren:
|Five
|Great-grandchildren:
|Nine
|Other Relatives:
|Mr. Pickle was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
|Personal Information:
|Charles worked and retired with General Motors in Lansing, Michigan. He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed going to the casino and visiting with people.