Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Charles Adrian Pickle, Paris, Tennessee

Age: 82

Place of Death: Jackson Madison County General Hospital

Date of Death: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and a private family celebration will be held later.

Place of Funeral:

Minister(s):

Place of Burial:

Visitation:

Date/Place of Birth: July 3, 1937 in Osceola, Arkansas

Pallbearers:

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Adrian Pickle and Trudell Adams, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage Mary “Louise” Cooley Pickle, Paris, Tennessee; married: January 24, 1959

Daughters: City/State Cheryl Dawn (Ken) Silver, Pensacola, Florida

Sons: City/State Charles Wayne (Denise) Pickle, Winslow, Maine Jason Lee Pickle, Laurel, Mississippi

Sisters: City/State

Brothers: City/State Wayne (Darlene) Pickle, Arcadia, Florida

Grandchildren: Five

Great-grandchildren: Nine

Other Relatives: Mr. Pickle was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.