Cooler And Refreshing Air On The Way

Weather Update: Monday, June 10 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started the morning off on a humid note, along with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s. This was ahead of a cold front that will move east of West Tennessee by mid afternoon. This will usher in a much cooler, and less humid air mass. It will come in with a northerly wind between 10-15 mph, with gusts over 20-25 mph. Temperatures will make it to the 79 this afternoon, but it will be very comfortable.

Tonight:

The main polar air will be in place with lows failing into the mid to upper 50s overnight. It will be cool and dry enough you could turn off the A/C and pop open the windows!

