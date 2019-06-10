FCA hosts 29th annual Golf Classic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today the Southwest Tennessee Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization hosted their 29th annual Golf Classic at the Jackson Country Club.

Several members from the West Tennessee community came to support the FCA event, including many local business owners.

Casey McGehee, who played over 15 years of professional baseball in the MLB, was the guest speaker for the event.

Donations from the Golf Classic will go towards benefiting local high school athletes in the West Tennessee area.