Former Haywood County native releases her new book

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. – A former Haywood County resident has returned to Brownsville to speak on the release of her new book.

The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center invited Hannah Horch to speak about the release of her new book ‘Enchanting Beauties.’

Horch gave a book talk and signing to those in the audience on what her book is about.

“I knew that I wanted it to be set in the south,” said Horch. “I am going to take a look at Brownsville, Tennessee’s history and I found out that in 1932 there was an opera house that burned and I said that’s it, that seals the deal.

The book is set in Brownsville during the 1930’s. She said she spent a year researching the great depression, life in the 1930’s and female photographers during that era. The protagonist in the book is named Henryetta Dixon, who is a photographer in the 1930’s.

“The daughter of a wealthy couple in Brownsville in the 1930’s during the great depression and she finds out that her family is penniless and she suddenly loses her father,” said Horch. “She is left to her own devices to support the family and figure out what is she going to do.”

Those who purchased her book say they can’t wait to read it.

“I am looking forward to reading the book because I have known Hannah for a long time and went to church with her. She is very talented.” said Horch.

“I am very excited about to read this book. She is a very talented lady and she is good at what she is doing,” said resident, Martha Cardenas.

Readers can purchase the book in stores or online on Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.