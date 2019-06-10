Goodwill to host job fair in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Print out your resumes and come dressed to impress potential employers.

Goodwill Career Solutions, located at 1320 South Highland Avenue, is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.

Five employers, including CoreCivic, Wise Staffing and Goodwill are seeking to fill more than 30 positions in Madison, Henderson and surrounding counties.

Representatives from these employers will be on site, and interviews are possible.

Job seekers should bring their resume, ID and Social Security card.