Humboldt man charged with murder in father’s stabbing death

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police say a man is charged with second-degree murder after his father was stabbed to death during a Saturday night domestic dispute.

Humboldt police responded to a reported stabbing on North 13th Avenue and found 48-year-old Phillip McHaney dead, according to a news release.

Police say investigators believe the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between McHaney and his son, 21-year-old Jaquaez McHaney.

Jaquaez McHaney is now charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.