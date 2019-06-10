Minnie Watson Thompson

WBBJ Staff,

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                       Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Minnie Watson Thompson of Paris
Age: 95
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Friday, June 7, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 13, 2019 graveside with burial to follow
Place of Funeral: Arrangements handled there by, Birzer Funeral Home, 214 West Avenue South, Lyons, Kansas 67554
Minister(s):
Place of Burial: Lyons Municipal Cemetery, 821 Grand Avenue, Lyons, Kansas 67554
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: July 9, 1923 in Avant, Oklahoma
Pallbearers: Friends & Family
Both Parents Names: Morgan Franklin Watson and Mildred Ann Faught Watson, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage John A. Thompson, Married: October 27, 1945; Preceded: July 5, 2008
Daughters: City/State Anne (Jack) Russell of Paris, TN
Sons: City/State John R. (Tania) Thompson of Inman, Kansas
Grandchildren: 7
Great Grandchildren: 7
Sisters: City/State Shirley Ann Zempel of Minneapolis, MN
Brothers: City/State James M. Watson and Robert E. Watson, both preceded
Personal Information:

 

Related Posts