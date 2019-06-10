Minnie Watson Thompson
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Minnie Watson Thompson of Paris
|Age:
|95
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Friday, June 7, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 13, 2019 graveside with burial to follow
|Place of Funeral:
|Arrangements handled there by, Birzer Funeral Home, 214 West Avenue South, Lyons, Kansas 67554
|Minister(s):
|Place of Burial:
|Lyons Municipal Cemetery, 821 Grand Avenue, Lyons, Kansas 67554
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|July 9, 1923 in Avant, Oklahoma
|Pallbearers:
|Friends & Family
|Both Parents Names:
|Morgan Franklin Watson and Mildred Ann Faught Watson, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|John A. Thompson, Married: October 27, 1945; Preceded: July 5, 2008
|Daughters: City/State
|Anne (Jack) Russell of Paris, TN
|Sons: City/State
|John R. (Tania) Thompson of Inman, Kansas
|Grandchildren:
|7
|Great Grandchildren:
|7
|Sisters: City/State
|Shirley Ann Zempel of Minneapolis, MN
|Brothers: City/State
|James M. Watson and Robert E. Watson, both preceded
|Personal Information: