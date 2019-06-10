Mugshots : Madison County : 06/07/19 – 06/10/19 June 10, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/40Eddie Taylor DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/40Aleriq Smith Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule I & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/40Amy Tate DUI, resisting stop/arrest, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 4/40Andraius Murphy Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/40Blake Kail DUI; open container law; underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 6/40Brionna Love Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 7/40Ciro Rodriguez Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 8/40Courtlyn Collins Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/40Courtney McCorkle Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/40Donald White DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/40Gregory Ware Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/40James Ross Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/40Janell Lyles Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/40Jodey Thomas Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/40Joel Martinez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/40Jonathan Northern Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/40Jose Hernandez Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 18/40Joshua Bond Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/40Joshua Young DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 20/40Justin Byrd Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 21/40Kelsey Hunt Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/40Khiarra Jackson Simple domestic assault, criminal trespass, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/40Larry Horton Jr. Contraband in penal institution, evading arrest, reckless driving, open container law, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 24/40Latavia Clifton Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 25/40Lucas Glover Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/40Maleic Clark Firearm used in dangerous felony, possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 27/40Marshay Kocisko Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/40Megan Springfield Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 29/40Randavious Sinclair Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 30/40Raquel Delgado Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 31/40Raven Abubakr Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 32/40Ricky Maddox Possession of stolen property, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 33/40Sedarious Fuller Simple domestic assault, burglary, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 34/40Shanda Pepper Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 35/40Shaquille Echols Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 36/40Sherry Bolton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 37/40Tammie Braddy Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 38/40Tracy Watkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 39/40Vachato Cleveland Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/40Wesley Marshall Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/10/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore