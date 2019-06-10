Mugshots : Madison County : 06/07/19 – 06/10/19

1/40 Eddie Taylor DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/40 Aleriq Smith Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule I & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/40 Amy Tate DUI, resisting stop/arrest, violation of implied consent law

4/40 Andraius Murphy Violation of probation



5/40 Blake Kail DUI; open container law; underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

6/40 Brionna Love Theft under $999

7/40 Ciro Rodriguez Driving while unlicensed

8/40 Courtlyn Collins Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



9/40 Courtney McCorkle Violation of probation

10/40 Donald White DUI

11/40 Gregory Ware Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/40 James Ross Aggravated assault



13/40 Janell Lyles Theft under $1,000

14/40 Jodey Thomas Simple domestic assault

15/40 Joel Martinez Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/40 Jonathan Northern Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/40 Jose Hernandez Driving while unlicensed

18/40 Joshua Bond Aggravated assault

19/40 Joshua Young DUI

20/40 Justin Byrd Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest



21/40 Kelsey Hunt Violation of probation

22/40 Khiarra Jackson Simple domestic assault, criminal trespass, failure to appear

23/40 Larry Horton Jr. Contraband in penal institution, evading arrest, reckless driving, open container law, resisting stop/arrest

24/40 Latavia Clifton Harassment



25/40 Lucas Glover Violation of probation

26/40 Maleic Clark Firearm used in dangerous felony, possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations

27/40 Marshay Kocisko Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/40 Megan Springfield Simple domestic assault, vandalism



29/40 Randavious Sinclair Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

30/40 Raquel Delgado Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

31/40 Raven Abubakr Shoplifting

32/40 Ricky Maddox Possession of stolen property, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



33/40 Sedarious Fuller Simple domestic assault, burglary, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

34/40 Shanda Pepper Violation of community corrections

35/40 Shaquille Echols Shoplifting

36/40 Sherry Bolton Violation of probation



37/40 Tammie Braddy Shoplifting

38/40 Tracy Watkins Failure to appear

39/40 Vachato Cleveland Driving on revoked/suspended license

40/40 Wesley Marshall Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/10/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.