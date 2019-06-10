School’s out but not for a local churches Sunday school service

JACKSON, Tenn. – The First Presbyterian Church held a Sunday School class for adults. The class was led by teacher David Greene.

The class discussion was held on a book called “What To Do When You Don’t Know What To Do” by Dr. David Jeremiah. Some of the topics discussed in the book include decision making and faith. Each class will be held to discuss the book chapter by chapter.

“The class is always a great summer class because I teach in a form that I have to have input from the class so we had a great give and take from our Sunday school class and looking at the trials we go through in life,” said David Greene.

The classes will be held until August.