TWRA officer rescues bobcat kitten

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency were able to reunite a bobcat kitten with its mother after it was stuck behind a pool pump.

Shelby County Wildlife Officer Andy Tweed rescued the kitten that was stuck behind a pool pump in Collierville, according to the TWRA.

They say the kitten’s mother was waiting nearby during the rescue. The two bobcats then returned to the woods together.

You can find more information about bobcats from the TWRA here.