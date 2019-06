WBBJ chief meteorologist, wife welcome baby girl

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was big news Monday morning for the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News family. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners and his wife, Evan, welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

She arrived at 7:14 a.m. Monday, weighing 6 pounds 3 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches. She has long, red hair.

Stay tuned as Tom and Evan tell us more!