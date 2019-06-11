Dyersburg shooting leaves one man dead

DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occured last night in Dyersburg.

Police responded to a weapons complaint on the 100 block of Liberty Avenue.

Police arrived on the scene and found 26-year-old Demarco Robertson after he was shot multiple times.

Robertson was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis where he later died from his wounds.

The Dyersburg Police Department is working to identify the gunman and determine the motive.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679, 311 or Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 731.285.8477.