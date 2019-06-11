Folding mattress recall information

A mattress is being recalled because it doesn’t meet federal flammability standards.

The Cushy Form folding mattresses reportedly pose a fire hazard. The recalled item is white with lime green trim on the sides and folds into a tri-fold with a carry case.

The mattresses were sold exclusively on Amazon from September of last year through March of this year.

If you have one of these mattresses, stop using it and contact Cushy Form to receive a free fitted liner.

You can find more information, including how to contact the company, at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.