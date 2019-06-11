Hicks offers training for local high school football players

JACKSON, Tenn. — Former NFL offensive lineman, Artis Hicks, opened up his football knowledge and training skills this week to local high school athletes.

Originally from Jackson, Hicks graduated from JCM and eventually worked his way to the NFL, where he competed for 11 seasons.

Hicks now specifically works with offensive lineman, teaching young players proper technique within the position.

He will continue to hold training sessions throughout the summer at Atlas Fitness, leading up to the 2019 high school football season.