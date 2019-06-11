Kids enjoy ‘Splash Day’ at Jackson Generals game

JACKSON, Tenn. — Area children enjoyed a day of fun Tuesday at the Ballpark at Jackson.

The Jackson Fire Department teamed up with the Jackson Generals to put on a Splash Day at the ballpark.

Kids from around West Tennessee got soaked by fire hoses while watching the game versus the Mississippi Braves.

Organizers say it’s a fun way to enjoy a summer day.

“It gets hot here in West Tennessee, so it gives the kids an opportunity to come out and enjoy a ballgame and get wet in the process,” Jackson Generals Assistant General Manager Marcus Sabata said.

The fire department partners up with the Generals to do this every year.