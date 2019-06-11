Local woman loses valuables in sudden garage fire

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn–

“I just really thought it might get my house, so it was really tremendous,” said Christine Rogers Abel.

In just minutes, Abel’s life changed drastically.

“But it really got up high while we were in there,” said Abel.

Abel said her family was in the garage right before it caught fire Tuesday around 1 p.m.

She said she was cleaning during her lunch break, when they returned, her garage was up in flames.

“Within 30 minutes the shop was on fire,” said Abel.

Able said she lost her prized possessions.

“My husband who died built that when he built our house. He built my home and that shop also,” said Abel.

“I really wish I could have saved my tractor and my busch whole because we use it so much around here on this farm,” said Abel.

But most of all, she wishes she could have saved the items her late grandson left behind.

“Had an accident when he was 8-years-old and his stuff was all in there,” she says.

Abel said she has insurance and her family will help begin the process of rebuilding.