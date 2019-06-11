Man killed in Dyersburg shooting Monday

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left one man dead.

Police say officers responded to a weapons complaint around 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Liberty Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Demarco Robertson, of Dyersburg, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say officers administered first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene. Robertson was later taken by medical helicopter to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where he died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.

Dyersburg police are working to identify the suspect in the shooting and determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-288-7679 or Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 731-285-8477.