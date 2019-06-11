Tennessee boat registration fee to increase July 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee boaters have just the rest of the month to renew their boat registration before a fee increase.

Boating registration fees will see their first increase in 12 years starting on July 1.

Any boating vessel operated by a gas engine, electric motor or sail is required to be registered.

The fee will go up $2 per boat, if approved by the Government Operations Committee of the Tennessee General Assembly.

Boat owners will not see the increase until their current registration expires.

You can find more information at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Boating in Tennessee web page.