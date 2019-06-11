West Tennessee Madison’s head to another national tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Madison’s are a 3-on-3 women’s basketball team that competes in the Senior Olympics.

The team is comprised of of former basketball standouts from all across West Tennessee.

In their 17th season, the Madison’s will be traveling this week to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for their 8th Senior Olympic national tournament. They have brought home several medals from each tournament, including the gold medal in 2007.

Heading into this week’s tournament, the team abides by this motto from one of their players, Judy Deming, “You don’t stop playing because you grow old. You grow old because you stop playing.”

The Madison’s will begin pool play this Saturday, with elimination games beginning on Monday.