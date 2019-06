Funeral Services for Willie Alford Wright, Sr., age 74, will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Denmark Baptist Church. Burial will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the TN State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville, TN.

Mr. Wright died on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.