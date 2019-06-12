Allene Leek Davis, age 75 of Bells, TN passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services for Mrs. Davis will be conducted on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. William Harrell officiating. Burial to follow in the Gadsden United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Davis family will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Mr. Junior William Davis; her parents: Ernest Lee and Jennie Lee Morris Leek; three brothers: Howard “Skippy” Leek, Donald Leek and Jimbo Leek; and two sisters: Katherine Castellaw and Mary Tatum.

She is survived by two sons: Tommy Ray Leek (Janice) of Maury City, TN and Donnie Ray Laster of Bells, TN; two daughters: Tina Swindle (Jesse) of Bells, TN and April Mosier (Teddy) of Alamo, TN; two brothers: Bobby Leek of Aurora, IL and Roger Leek (Judy) of Poplar Bluff, MO; three sisters: Irene Colvett of Bells, TN, Violet Simmons of Gadsden, TN and Gloria Dawn Graves of Milan, TN; twelve grandchildren and leaves a legacy of twelve great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her special friend, Emmer Winberry.