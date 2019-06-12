Authorities respond to possible drowning in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have responded to a possible drowning in a small lake near the Hatchie River area in Haywood County.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office confirms a fisherman has possibly drowned near the 52 mile marker on Interstate 40.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

A dive team from Fayette County has been requested to assist.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.