Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man reported missing June 7.

Artemio Alvarado Jr. was reported missing from Alamo. He was last seen June 5 in Alamo, and investigators say his last known location was Henry Johnson Road in Crockett County.

Investigators say no one has had contact with Alvarado since June 5.

Investigators believe Alvarado is missing and endangered.

Alvarado is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He has a tattoo on his right forearm that says “TAMA” and “A” on the back of his right upper arm.

On his left upper arm, he has another tattoo of the letter “A.”

He was last seen wearing a red soccer t-shirt, blue jeans, and camouflage work books.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at 731-696-2104.