Funeral Services for Gregory Lee Holmes, age 38, will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Montezuma C.M.E. Church Cemetery in Henderson.

Mr. Holmes died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Regional One Medical Center In Memphis, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Holmes will begin Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Holmes will lie-in-state on Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

