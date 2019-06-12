Humboldt man sentenced to 3 years on firearm charge

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt man is sentenced to three years in federal custody after being found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In April 2018, U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Damarcus Glenn at his Humboldt home, according to a news release.

Investigators later heard Glenn trying to convince another man to claim ownership of a gun found in the home, the release says.

Glenn was sentenced June 11 to 46 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Glenn is also charged in Gibson County with attempted first-degree murder in a 2015 shooting, and in Rutherford County for violation of probation.