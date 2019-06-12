Jacksonians rush to polls for last days of early voting

JACKSON, Tenn. —

“Tomorrow, on Thursday, is our last day to vote early,” said Kim Buckley, Madison County Election Commission.

Therefore, Wednesday, many voters of West Tennessee made a mad dash to the polls.

“Yes ma’am,” said voter Louis Stevenson.

“I am voting today,” said voter Blake Spurgeon.

“Yes, ma’am, that’s the reason I came today. I’ve been kind of putting it off,” said voter Brenda Gray.

Its been nearly 5 decades since the Hub City had a runoff mayoral election. Voters said that makes this election even more important.

“It’s a big deal,” said Spurgeon.

“Voting makes a difference, a very good difference, yes ma’am,” said Stevenson.

“Oh yes, I had to vote,” said Gray.

“That’s scary and exciting,” said voter Kelsie Minor.

Jacksonian’s find out if Scott Conger or Dr. Jerry Woods will be the Hub City’s next mayor on June 18th.

“I want to make sure my voice is heard,” said Spurgeon.

“If I got a chance to go, that’s where to go,” said Gray.

“It’s a person’s right, you know. We got lots of our forefathers that gave their life for voting and we think everybody who can vote should vote,” said voter Allen Boyd.

“It’s important,” said Minor.

“Get out and vote,” said Spurgeon.

“Y’all get out and vote. Do what your heart feels like,” said Gray.

Thursday, June 13th is the last day to early vote at 311 North Parkway. Election Day is June 18th.

For more information on what precinct to vote at on Election Day, go to the Madison County Elections Commission website.