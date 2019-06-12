Mugshots : Madison County : 06/11/19 – 06/12/19 June 12, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/18Paige Gash Vandalism, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Mariah McClellan Kidnapping; willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Amanda Shahan Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Anthony Blaylock Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Brian Armstrong Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Denniscoy Willis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Frederick Martin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18James Dupree Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Jerry Deal Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Jessica Clark Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Jon Sharp Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Lashundra York Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Mathew Scoggin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Mykhael Carr Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Nathan Mealer Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Tabitha Richardson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Thomas Woods Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Travis Cotton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/11/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/12/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest