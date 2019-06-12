Mugshots : Madison County : 06/11/19 – 06/12/19

1/18 Paige Gash Vandalism, interfere with emergency call

2/18 Mariah McClellan Kidnapping; willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults

3/18 Amanda Shahan Disorderly conduct

4/18 Anthony Blaylock Violation of parole



5/18 Brian Armstrong Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/18 Denniscoy Willis Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/18 Frederick Martin Violation of probation

8/18 James Dupree Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/18 Jerry Deal Shoplifting

10/18 Jessica Clark Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/18 Jon Sharp Violation of community corrections

12/18 Lashundra York Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations



13/18 Mathew Scoggin Violation of community corrections

14/18 Mykhael Carr Violation of community corrections

15/18 Nathan Mealer Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/18 Tabitha Richardson Failure to appear



17/18 Thomas Woods Failure to appear

18/18 Travis Cotton Violation of probation





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/11/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/12/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.