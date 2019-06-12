Public pools open in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Summer is here, and that means cooling off at the pool.

Public pools across West Tennessee are now open.

The one at T.R. White Sportsplex has a few rules for those coming to use it.

“We actually try to cut down on the book bag carrying. You can bring your towel, bring your dollar,” T.R. White Sportsplex Director Terry Smith said.

Selmer’s city pool is open through July 31 from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $3 a day.

In Lexington, the pool is open through August 3, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $2 a day.

Smith says they have four lifeguards they can have on duty at T.R. White Sportsplex this summer. They have a few special rules to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time using the pool.

“I don’t want to overcrowd the pool. That’s a safety issue that I implemented saying only 60 can get in at a time,” Smith said.

Admission to the pool at T.R. White Sportsplex in Jackson is just $1 a day, and the money goes to help buy supplies for the pool.

“It’s not just for the kids, it’s for the parents too or whoever wants to swim. So that’s broadening the view for everybody,” Smith said.

The pool at T.R. White will close at the end of July.