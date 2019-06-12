Southern Baptist Convention delegates meet to focus on sex-abuse crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (AP) — Delegates at the Southern Baptist Convention’s national meeting have endorsed a proposal making it easier to expel churches that mishandle sex-abuse cases.

The action came at the end of Day One of a two-day meeting in Birmingham, Alabama, that is focusing on the SBC’s sex-abuse crisis.

Pressure on the church has intensified in recent months, due in part to news articles asserting that hundreds of Southern Baptist clergy and staff have been accused of sexual misconduct over the past 20 years.