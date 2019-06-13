Community members speak out after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to a call about a shooting in the Frayser neighborhood in north Memphis.

The neighborhood is still tense after 20-year-old Brandon Webber was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals Wednesday night.

The TBI says around 7 p.m. Wednesday, several U.S. Marshals encountered Webber, who was wanted on multiple warrants, outside of a home in the 2000 block of Durham street while getting into a car.

When they tried to stop him, TBI says he rammed into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before getting out with a weapon.

Marshals fired, striking and killing Webber.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Webber’s death sparked protests in the area.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says 25 officers were injured and six went to the hospital.

The Memphis police director says that by 11 p.m., officers used tear gas and most of the crowd dispersed.

Authorities have not yet released the charges for which Webber was wanted.

TBI has not confirmed the names of the agents involved in the shooting.

Community members in Frayser spoke out Thursday as WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was on scene in the neighborhood.

“I feel sorry for his parents. It’s a tough pill to swallow, I’ll put it that way,” resident Joe Starnes said. “It sounded like a big gun, and then I saw all of the police. I’ve never seen that out here, especially there on Overton Crossing.”

Community members say the reaction to the shooting came as a shock.

One woman who lives a few miles away from the neighborhood says her father couldn’t get home for hours as a result of the clash between police and residents.

“He couldn’t get home until 6 a.m. I called and checked on him, and he was just sitting in his truck,” resident Ameisha Payne said. “He was told to roll his windows up and cut on his air because they were throwing tear gas.”

Officers on scene originally wore regular uniforms but put on riot gear as things escalated.

Protesters threw rocks and bricks, damaging police cars and a nearby fire station.

“It was a complete war zone,” Payne said. “It was something that you never see or expect to see in the community.”

Community members say they hope for things to improve.