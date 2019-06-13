Cool And Refreshing Again Today

Weather Update: Thursday, June 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. As promised. Another cool dry Canadian air mass will settle into the region today. It will be on the breezy side as the surface high pressure settle in. Winds will be between 10 and 15 mph. Otherwise, it will be a beautiful Thursday. Take advantage! Air out the house, turn off the A/C, or even get that yardwork done. No issues from the weather!

Tonight:

Skies will remain clear as high pressure takes over, temps will spend time in free fall through tomorrow morning. That may allow lows to fall to right around 50 degrees overnight. In fact, the 1965 record low temperature for Jackson is 52°F. There is a good chance it may go down Friday!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @mshamelltv

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com