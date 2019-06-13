Family speaks out after fatal shooting in Downtown Jackson

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jackson Police arrived to 300 block of North Liberty Street where 23-year-old Ricky Maddox was laying the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Maddox was taken to a local hospital where he died from from his injuries.

“He was a manner-able kid,” said Stan the victim’s uncle, “but got caught up in something we don’t understand.”

Authorities say they do not believe this was a random shooting.

Family and neighbors say multiple men were waiting for Maddox to get home and ambushed him when he got out of his car.

“We, parents, need to try to put our foot down on our kids because it is getting really out of hand,” said Stan. “We got black on blacks killing each other and y’all just pray for our black young youth these days.”

Authorities say they are currently investigating this shooting and pursuing any leads. They are also seeking any information from the public.